Judd Apatow issues strong warning to Hollywood stars who voted for Trump

Judd Apatow has shared a striking warning for the Hollywood stars who voted for Donald Trump.

The writer and director, whose credits include Knocked Up and Funny People, was hosting the Directors Guild of America (DGA) awards in Los Angeles on Saturday (8 February) when he addressed the newly elected US president.

Apatow poked fun at several subjects throughout the evening, including Elon Musk and the Emilia Pérez controversy, which saw lead star Karla Sofía Gascón facing backlash for resurfaced offensive tweets.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Apatow acknowledged that there were probably stars in the room who voted for Trump.

He told the audience: “There’s a good chance that some of you in this room voted for Trump. I won’t judge you, I won’t judge you. But God will.”

Apatow is a known critic of Trump’s, previously saying he “is not intellectually capable of leading” America. He told The Independent: “He is not emotionally fit to run our country and everything that’s happening is the natural result of that.”

He also took aim at anyone in the crowd who owned any item made by Tesla CEO Musk: “If you’re the owner of the Tesla Cybertruck in the parking lot, please go f*** yourself.”

Variety also noted that Apatow joked about moving from comedy in an attempt to make projects more aligned with Trump’s America.

“Maybe I should make TV that MAGA people would like,” he said, suggesting: “The Real Housewives of January 6.”

According to New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, Apatow also joked that the Spanish-language Emilia Pérez , which stars tarns actor Gascón and is directed by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, is “the first movie Trump has tried to deport.”

Judd Apatow took aim at Donald Trump at DGAs ( Getty Images )

The big winner of the evening was Anora, whose win for director Sean Baker has established the comedy drama as the Best Picture frontrunner at the 2025 Oscars. This was cemented by a win later that evening at the Producers Guild of America (PGA) awards.

Historically, the winner of the PGA award goes on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, which are due to take place this year on 2 March. Anora’s closest competitor is Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, which won big at the Golden Globes.

Emilia Pérez‘s chances are expected to have been affected by the Gascón controversy. Less than two weeks after the film became this year’s leading nominee, the actor faced accusations of racism and Islamophobia when old social media posts resurfaced.

Netflix has since distanced itself from the star of the movie musical.