The trailer for Alex Holder’s documentary about the Trump family is out.

The documentary, titled Unprecedented, is a three-part series about former US President Donald Trump and his children.

In the two-minute trailer, the former president, along with his adult children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, sit for interviews with Holder.

The trailer also features footage from the Trump presidential campaign trail, including moments where Ivanka calls her father “the people’s president”.

Unprecedented focuses on the dire moments of the Trump presidency, including events leading up to the 6 January insurrection and footage from the day itself.

In the clips, Trump supporters can be seen yelling, and storming the Capitol building.

At one point, Trump tells a crowd, “Let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue,” while in another, his son Eric says into the phone: “For the sake of the country, we’re going to get these guys.”

Here’s everything we know about the documentary so far...

When and where will Unprecedented be available to watch?

An exact release date hasn’t been revealed so far, but the film is slated to be released this summer and has been bought by Discovery Plus.

Who is Alex Holder and why were his clips from this documentary subpoenaed?

Alex Holder is a British filmmaker.

In the past months, Holder found himself at the centre of an unlikely political storm, after it emerged the committee investigating the 6 January attacks had issued a subpoena.

The subpoena called on the filmmaker to hand over hours of footage of Trump and his family he had filmed for his documentary in the last weeks of 2020, and during the day of the storming of the US Capitol building.

The committee also requested that Holder provide an interview to committee members himself, something he agreed to do.

It took place shortly before the “National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex” held its fifth public session.

“As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this,” Holder told The Independent of the situation. “We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately.”

He added: “When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress.”

Read The Independent’s interview with Holder here.

Were the clips from the trailer included in the footage that Holder handed over to the House Select Committee?

Yes. The trailer, which lasts nearly two and a half minutes, was part of the tranche of footage that Holder handed over to the House Select Committee.

Holder also appeared in front of the committee in private on 23 June.