Downton Abbey fans are terrified following reports that a main character will be killed off in the new film.

Footage from Downton Abbey: A New Era debuted at CinemaCon earlier this week, showing the return of the Crawley family and other beloved characters from the ITV show.

However, if new reports are to be believed, a “poignant” death will occur in the sequel to the original big screen adaptation, which was released in 2019.

According to The Sun, scenes written by creator Julian Fellowes will “leave fans in floods”.

Upon reading this news, fans are now worried for the safety of Dame Maggie Smith’s character, the Dowager Countess of Grantham.

“Please don’t kill off the Dowager,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “I’ll never be ready for that.”

Others suggested the film might deliver a shock and kill off Hugh Bonneville’s character, Robert Crawley.

The Independent has contacted Focus Features for comment.

Will a main character die in the new ‘Downton Abbey’ film? (ITV/ CARNIVAL FILMS)

Downton Abbey: A New Era will welcome new cast members Laura Haddock, Dominic West and Hugh Dancy.