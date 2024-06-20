Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drag Me to Hell star Allison Lohman has reacted to resurfaced footage from the 2009 horror film, which shows her getting sprayed in the mouth with live maggots.

The clip, shared on Tuesday (June 18) by X account Pop Archives, shows Lohman lying on a bed screaming as a life-sized puppet vomits live maggots, slime and worms into her open mouth.

“Well, it was fine until Sam [Raimi] asked me to open my mouth,” Lohman says in the behind-the-scenes interview. “That was kind of disgusting.”

Lohman, 44, reshared the tweet the next day, writing: “Thanks for reminding me.”

“Good thing i was hungry that day,” she joked in a subsequent post.

“I kinda look at bugs differently now,” she admitted in another comment.

Asked by a fan how many takes she had to film for that scene, Lohman replied: “Several.”

When another commenter questioned why production didn’t use the cereal Honey Smacks and then augment it in post-production, the actor responded: “Where was this idea when i needed it.”

Lohman led the critically acclaimed horror movie, directed by Sam Raimi, about a bank employee who gets cursed by an old woman after denying her request for an extension on her home loan. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to gross $90.8m worldwide against a $30m budget.

Drag Me to Hell also starred Justin Long, Bonnie Aarons and Lorna Raver.

Prior to her retirement from acting in 2009, Lohman enjoyed a comfortable career starring mostly in independent films, including Sharing the Secret (2000), Sex and a Girl (2001) and Where the Truth Lies (2005).

She also appeared in the 2003 fantasy drama Big Fish, alongside Ewan McGregor, Helena Bonham Carter, Billy Crudup and Jessica Lange, as well as the 2009 sci-fi action movie Gamer with Gerard Butler, Michael C Hall and Terry Crews.

Since retiring from the industry, she’s made minor appearances in the 2015 supernatural horror movie The Vatican Tapes, the 2016 thriller action Urge and the action comedy Officer Downe (2016).

Lohman is now working as an acting coach, according to her X account bio.