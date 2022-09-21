Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore had an amusing reaction to Andrew Garfield’s recent claim that he abstained for sex for six months before filming Martin Scorcese’s 2016 film Silence.

Last month, Garfield weighed in on the ongoing debate around method acting on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron.

Recalling his own experience with method acting, Garfield described his approach to playing a Jesuit priest in the 17th century in Silence.

“I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot,” Garfield said.

“I’m kind of bothered by this idea that ‘method acting is f***ing bulls***’,: the 39-year-old actor said, adding, “No, I don’t think you know what method acting is if you’re calling it bulls***, or you just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor who isn’t actually acting the method at all.”

During Tuesday’s (20 September) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor reacted to Garfield’s claim he gave up sex for six months.

When Ross Matthews, who co-hosts the “Drew’s News” segment with Barrymore, joked he “abstained” from sex “my entire twenties”, the Charlie’s Angel star quipped: “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’”

To which, Matthews replied: “We buried the lede there, that’s the headline. Drew can go six months, no big deal.”

On the subject of method acting, Barrymore referenced actors such as Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey and their success with the process.

She also said she “definitely did” practice method acting on certain projects such as Grey Gardens, for which was cast as “beloved” American socialite Edie Beale.

“I was so nervous I didn’t really chit chat with everybody on set, I just really stayed in character,” she said.