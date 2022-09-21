Drew Barrymore baffled by Andrew Garfield’s claim about ‘giving up’ sex for six months
Garfield discussed being celibate while preparing for Martin Scorcese’s 2016 film ‘Silence’
Drew Barrymore had an amusing reaction to Andrew Garfield’s recent claim that he abstained for sex for six months before filming Martin Scorcese’s 2016 film Silence.
Last month, Garfield weighed in on the ongoing debate around method acting on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron.
Recalling his own experience with method acting, Garfield described his approach to playing a Jesuit priest in the 17th century in Silence.
“I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot,” Garfield said.
“I’m kind of bothered by this idea that ‘method acting is f***ing bulls***’,: the 39-year-old actor said, adding, “No, I don’t think you know what method acting is if you’re calling it bulls***, or you just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor who isn’t actually acting the method at all.”
During Tuesday’s (20 September) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor reacted to Garfield’s claim he gave up sex for six months.
When Ross Matthews, who co-hosts the “Drew’s News” segment with Barrymore, joked he “abstained” from sex “my entire twenties”, the Charlie’s Angel star quipped: “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’”
To which, Matthews replied: “We buried the lede there, that’s the headline. Drew can go six months, no big deal.”
On the subject of method acting, Barrymore referenced actors such as Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey and their success with the process.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
She also said she “definitely did” practice method acting on certain projects such as Grey Gardens, for which was cast as “beloved” American socialite Edie Beale.
“I was so nervous I didn’t really chit chat with everybody on set, I just really stayed in character,” she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies