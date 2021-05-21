Drew Barrymore has revealed that she accidentally sent a video of herself in her underwear to a teenage boy instead of Cameron Diaz.

The actor let the detail slip during an episode of her talk show while participating in the segment “Did the Crime. Sip the Wine”.

Barrymore said that she was supposed to send the clip to her Charlie’s Angels co-star, but it ultimately found itself in the inbox of a 16-year-old.

“My best friend happens to be Cameron Diaz and I sent her a video of me getting dressed,” she said, adding that they “get dressed in front of each other all the time”.

Barrymore added: “I sent it, it turns out, to a 16-year-old boy named Matthew.”

The Hollywood star said that the boy wrote her a reassuring message back, stating: “I have your video, but I promise I won’t put it out anywhere.”

She continued by praising Matthew, saying: “Thank God for Matthew being such a kind, young gentleman and not [putting] it out there in the world.”

Drew Barrymore accidentally sent an underwear video to a teenage boy (Getty Images for The Charlize Th)

It was also revealed in the same episode that Barrymore sent Hugh Grant a letter of support after his arrest in 1995.

The Notting Hill star, who was with his long-term partner Liz Hurley at the time, was arrested with sex worker Divine Brown in 1995.