Drew Barrymore shared details of her “young and wild” days in Hollywood on her talk show.

Barrymore, 46, was a child star alongside Kate Hudson, who guested on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (27 January)

Reminiscing on growing up in the industry, the pair recalled their first meeting at Chez Jay, a restaurant in Santa Monica, California, in the early 2000s.

Barrymore recalled that Luke Wilson was also present as Hudson was starring in a romantic comedy Alex & Emma with him.

“I was dating him,” she said, to which Hudson replied: “Yeah, you were. I think he was also dating other people.”

Barrymore replied: “Yeah, totally, it was an open relationship. We were young.”

“We were young,” Barrymore said, with Hudson, confirming long-standing rumours she once dated Owen Wilson, adding: “I’ve been there with a Wilson too.”

Rumours of a relationship between the pair surfaced after they starred in 2006 comedy You, Me and Dupree.

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson surprised fans with Luke Wilson revelation on talk show (YouTube / getty Images)

“It‘s so fun because when you’re young, you’re like, ‘It’s low-stakes,’ we’re just young, we’re having fun, we’re all playing, acting, hanging out,’” Barrymore said.

The pair said they “had the best time” together.

The Independent has contacted Luke Wilson’s reps for comment.