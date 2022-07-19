Drew Barrymore fans are in “awe” after watching her joyously dance in the rain.

In a new video on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor can be seen gleefully reveling in a downpour, laughing and yelling: “Whenever you can go out in the rain, do not miss the opportunity.”

So far, Barrymore’s post has received nearly 500k likes on Instagram and over 2m on TikTok.

“Love this,” wrote English author Jay Shetty.

Content creator Michael Brown also shared Barrymore’s clip on Twitter, writing: “I want to love anything as much as Drew Barrymore loves everything. Perfection.”

Author Ashley C Ford added: “Nobody is healing their inner child harder than Drew Barrymore.”

One fan wrote: “Don’t ever change Drew. I hope one day I can meet you and we can be silly in the rain together!”

Writer Blair Erskine wrote: “Sending the Drew Barrymore in the rain video to my therapist and saying ‘this is what I want.’”

Many other people also praised Barrymore for “appreciating little things in life”.

The Blended star’s new video comes a few days after she shared her reaction to discovering a hidden window in her apartment.

Barrymore discussed how she’s been renovating her new home in New York City in a recent video posted to her TikTok. The footage began with Barrymore looking outside a window, amazed to have discovered it in her home.

“It’s so hopeful,” she said, as her voice started breaking. “It’s like something can be so covered up and dark, you can pry it open and create light.”

She then explained how “right before that moment,” the window had been covered up “with drywall” before she had moved into the apartment. However, before finding it, she said that she still had a feeling that the window was there.

“So the people who owned this apartment before me covered up a window with drywall. I don’t know why,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘I know there’s a window, I know there’s a window.’ And guess what? There’s a window and we’re about to reveal it.”