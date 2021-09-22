Drew Barrymore parodies When Harry Met Sally diner orgasm scene

Drew Barrymore has filmed a spoof version of the famous When Harry Met Sally diner orgasm scene.

In a new promo for season two of her CBS talk show, the actor recreated some of the most iconic movie moments.

She channelled Meg Ryan to recreate the Katz’s deli scene from the 1989 classic When Harry Met Sally, in which Ryan’s character loudly fakes an orgasm while eating a sandwich.

Wearing a grey cardigan over a white shirt, with her hair styled in a blonde perm, Barrymore can be seen biting into a sandwich and throwing her head back, crying out: “Mmmm, this sandwich is so good. It’s so good! It’s the best sandwich I have ever had.”

Last year, Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid surprised viewers with a re-enactment of the same scene.

Reid did the impression in response to a Radio 4 interview with Oxford professor John Bell, which made headlines when he responded “yes, yes, yes” to the question of whether a new coronavirus vaccine could mean normal life will resume this spring.

Other films Barrymore recreated in the skit include Working Girl, Sleepless in Seattle and Sex and the City.

The Drew Barrymore Show debuted last year, launching with a Charlie’s Angels reunion featuring guests Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. Filmed at CBS’s studios in New York, it earned three Daytime Emmy nominations for its first season.