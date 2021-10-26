Dune 2 officially announced by Timothee Chalamet

Dune: Part 2 has officially been greenlit.

Timothee Chalamet and Legendary Entertainment announced the news on Twitter that the sequel will hit cinemas 20 October 2023.

In a statement, Legendary said: “We would not have gotten to this point without the extraordinary vision of Denis and the amazing work of his talented crew, the writers, our stellar cast, our partners at Warner Bros, and of course the fans! Here’s to more Dune.”

Released simultaneously in the US to cinemas and the HBO Max streaming service, Dune has been a box office hit around the globe.

The story was always intended to be two separate films with the opening credits of the movie even stating “Part One”.

Director Denis Villeneuve previously told Variety: “I wanted at the beginning to do the two parts simultaneously. For several reasons, it didn’t happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making part one and then wait to see if the movie rings enough enthusiasm.”

WarnerMedia executives had also said that a future Dune film would be based on “the entirety of what ‘Dune’ can do for the company, including HBO Max”.

Leading man, Chalamet, also confirmed the movie on his social media by posting a picture of a teaser poster for Dune: Part 2.

Based on the much loved novel by Frank Herbert, Dune was previously adapted in 1984 by David Lynch to critical and commercial failure.

As well as Chalamet, this version of Dune also stars Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista.