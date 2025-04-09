Dune fans react to ‘exciting’ Robert Pattinson casting rumour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Pattinson is reportedly being eyed to join the cast of Dune for the third instalment of the series in the role of villain Scytale.

The Dune franchise, based on Frank Herbert’s award-winning novel series, has become a huge hit for Warner Bros, with Dune: Part Two earning more than $700m (£555m) worldwide and five Oscar nominations.

The films already feature a star-studded cast, many of whom will be returning for the next instalment. This includes Timothèe Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Anya-Taylor Joy.

Deadline is now reporting that Pattinson, whose credits include the Twilight films and The Batman, might be joining the sequel.

One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “This sounds like an exciting cast! Can’t wait to see Robert Pattinson as the Villian.”

Another added: “That would be excellent. I’ve read the book and he could pull it off.”

Shooting of the new film is expected to start in summer. However, many fans have expressed concern about how this will impact the filming schedule of Batman 2 with one person writing on X/Twitter: “If this schedule affects Batman, I will lose it.”

YE - Film ( © 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures, Inc. All Rights Reserved. )

Another added: “With Robert Pattinson joining Dune Messiah it's looking scary for Batman 2.”

Pattinson has recently been busy after wrapping up A24 film The Drama, which also stars Dune’s Zendaya, as well as the Lynne Ramsay film Die, My Love in which he features alongside Jennifer Lawrence. He is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey and is also producing the A24 film Primetime.

The reported release date of Dune Messiah is December 2026.

Returning to direct the film is Denis Villeneuve. The filmmaker is applying the finishing touches to the script.

No casting news for the new movie has been confirmed at the time of writing.