Florence Pugh fans celebrate her potential casting in Dune: Part 2

Florence Pugh is in talks to play Princess Irulan Corrino in Dune Part 2 – and her fans are very excited.

The Oscar-nominated star of Little Women and Black Widow is in negotiations to join the cast, which already includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides (Irulan’s love interest).

Production on the sequel is expected to start this summer, with the film’s release date set for 20 October 2023.

Many of the cast of Dune – which was nominated for 10 Oscars – will be returning, including Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve returns as director.

Pugh’s fans have reacted with delight to her potential casting. “FLORENCE PUGH IN DUNE PART 2 MAKES ME SCREAM OF JOY,” tweeted one person.

“WAIT OMG IS FLORENCE PUGH ACTUALLY GONNA JOIN DUNE 2????” added another.

A third posted: “FLORENCE PUGH IN DUNE 2?! YESSSS we got timmy, zendaya, and now FLORENCE!!! oh my god.”

Another said: “if florence pugh is actually gonna be in dune 2 with timmy and zendaya then they’re gonna be so powerful.”

‘Dune’ (© 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Pugh was most recently seen in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, reprising her role as Yelena Romanoff.

She will next appear opposite Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s biographical thriller Oppenheimer.