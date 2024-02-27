Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Timothée Chalamet was left less than impressed by Made in Chelsea alum Sam Thompson’s line of questioning about his new film, Dune: Part Two.

The sci-fi sequel, out 1 March, sees the American actor, 28, reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel.

Chalamet stars opposite his close friend Zendaya, 27, who plays Paul’s love interest Chani in the film.

During a recent interview for Hits Radio, Thompson, 31, told Chalamet: “As a non-actor, I would find it so hard to... you’ve obviously got a relationship with someone who is also your friend, it’s not like you don’t know them, that’s your friend. Is it easier or harder to have a relationship on-screen with someone who you’re actually pals with.”

Shrugging, Chalamet responded: “There’s no good answer to that. It’s what the story required, and maybe in some ways because we are good friends maybe it was less weird. It’s the nature of the job.”

The clip was reposted on Twitter/X by a Dune cast fan account with the caption: “They asked the question AGAIN..”

“He is so done with it,” one person commented alongside a screenshot of Chalamet looking disinterested.

“Didn't even have to unmute to know which question, these are like questions you'd ask high school theatre students,” wrote another.

“Interviewers discovering what actors have been doing for decades is hilarious,” a third pointed out.

Throughout the press run for Dune: Part Two, Zendaya and Chalamet have been repeatedly asked about their romantic scenes together. In real life, Zendaya is dating Spider-Man star Tom Holland, 27.

At the film’s Paris premiere, both actors were asked about their kissing scenes, to which Zendaya responded: “I think it’s our job.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet told reporters: “We’re pushing 30 and have been great friends for years. That was the nature of the job on this one and the nature of the script. It’s not more complicated than that.”

In The Independent’s five-star review of the movie, film critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Chalamet and [Rebecca] Ferguson take all that was regal and dignified about their performances, and apply to them a poisoned tip. Chani is critical here, too, with a significantly expanded role as the film’s moral centre – Zendaya holds the film in her palm, with resolution and clarity.”

Villeneuve has described Part Two as “an epic war movie” and “much more dense” than the first.

He recently defended the movie’s running time saying that the film’s distributor, Warner Bros Pictures, did not ask for it to be cut down, adding: “It was almost the opposite.”

Dune: Part 2 is out in cinemas on 1 March.