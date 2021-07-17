Dwayne Johnson has issued a warning to his fellow DC stars after completing work on Black Adam.

The Hollywood star has finished work on the superhero film. He was originally set to be introduced as the antagonist in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but will now make his debut in the standalone.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directs Johnson in new Disney film Jungle Cruise, Black Adam has completed filming, with the wrestler-turned-actor announcing the news on Twitter.

“That a wrap on BLACK ADAM,” he wrote, adding: “Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra.”

He then teased, referencing the existing characters in the DC: “The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing.”

In a video he also shared on Twitter, he called his experience working on the film “one for the ages”.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hints at trouble ahead for the DC universe (Twitter @TheRock)

Black Adam, which will be released on 29 July 2022, also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.

Jungle Cruise will be released on 28 July.