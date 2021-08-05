Dwayne Johnson was left in shock after being asked what’s “wrong” with his abs in a new interview.

The actor was interviewed with his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt when he was posed some of the internet’s most-searched questions about him.

Blunt read out the questions on behalf of Wired, one of which was: “What is wrong with The Rock’s abs?”

Both were surprised by the question and erupted into laughter, with Johnson replying: “That’s so f***ed up.”

Blunt added: “That is f***ed up! Who wrote that? What’s wrong with them?”

Johnson, who called the people who had Googled the question “f***ing a**holes”, defended his stomach muscles, saying: “There’s nothing wrong with them. Here’s the thing. I think because on Instagram these fitness models have these incredible six, eight, 12, 24-pack stomachs...”

Here, Blunt interrupted the former WWE wrestler, asking: “You don’t have a six-pack?”

“No, I’ve got a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack,” Johnson replied.

He then revealed why he doesn’t have “perfect abs”.

Emily Blunt was shocked by question about Dwayne Johnson’s ‘weird abs’ (Wired)

“The problem was, which a lot of people don’t know, in a wrestling match, I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis. It went bang in a wrestling match. That caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. So then I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery of a tear, a tear and a tear. So, they’re not, like, perfect abs.”

Blunt concluded, sarcastically: “Now they looked pretty messed up. You know what, it’s not his fault guys.”

Johnson, who Blunt said was “freaked out”, added: “Those f***ing a**holes who are Googling ‘What’s wrong with The Rock’s abs?’ It’s called a wrestling match for 45 minutes – and the pain I went through. I’ve got to fix that s***.”

Jungle Cruise is in cinemas now.