Dwayne Johnson shares adorable video being pranked by his six-year-old daughter

Dwayne Johnson has shared an adorable video of a prank that his daughter pulled on him.

The actor took to Instagram and TikTok to post the brief clip of himself and his six-year-old daughter, Jasmine Lia, yesterday (24 January).

Johnson captioned the post: “You’d think after all this time, I’d learn my lesson of playing my little tornado’s favourite game, ‘Daddy Close Your Eyes’ What a fool I am.”

In the video, the Moana star is seen sitting at a table with his eyes tightly closed while Jasmine stands in front of him giggling while holding a sheet of tin foil smothered in peanut butter.

Johnson can be heard assuring his daughter of his absolute trust in her.

“I trust you, Jazzy. I hear a lot of foil...” the actor says nervously, before his daughter pushes the peanut butter-covered foil into his face.

The 49-year-old pulls a shocked face when pulling the sheet off, and says, “Oh my god…,” while Jasmine gleefully laughs at the mess.

In the caption, Johnson continued: “(one day they’ll be grown & gone, and smashing the s*** outta daddy’s face with peanut butter is the last thing they’ll want to do – so while they still love hanging out with daddy ~ bring on the peanut butter!!) #weekendfun #johnsongirls #facesmash.”

Johnson shares six-year-old Jasmine and three-year-old Tiana with his wife Lauren Hashian.

The actor also has a 20-year-old daughter Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.