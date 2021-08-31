Dwayne Johnson has responded after an image of his “crazy” lookalike went viral on social media.

Last week, an Alabama police officer gained widespread attention after people noted that he looked “identical” to the Jungle Cruise star.

Many people took to social media to comment on how “uncanny” the resemblance between Johnson and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields is.

Speaking to AL.com, Fields said that he has been called “The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child”. The 37-year-old added: “I go along with it. It’s humours. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

Johnson has since been alerted to the growing online presence of his lookalike and has agreed on their striking resemblance.

“Oh s**! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler,” wrote Johnson on Twitter, resharing a photo of Fields on the left and himself on the right.

“Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em. #ericfields.”

The actor launched Teremana, his own brand of tequila, in 2019.

Fans commented on Johnson’s post in shock at the physical similarities between the two.

“Never seen a more identical doppelganger celeb,” wrote one user. Another added: “Wait so this isnt actually just you?”

A third person wrote: “I can’t believe the left pic is really NOT YOU!”