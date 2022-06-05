Dwayne Johnson’s mother Ata sobs as actor surprises her with new home

Dwayne Johnson’s mother broke down in tears as the actor surprised her with a new home.

In a clip shared to Instagram on Saturday (4 June) night, the actor filmed his 73-year-old mother Ata as she stepped inside her new home for the first time.

Ata was seen covering her mouth as her eyes welled up with tears, with Dwayne explaining that this was the most special house he had been able to buy his mother.

“Love you mom and surprise!” he wrote. “When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy.

“I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.”

He continued: “I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of travelling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.’”

“Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home.”

In a second post, Dwayne explained that he’d “unearthed” pictures of their ancestors to put on the walls that his mother “hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa” and had put them on the wall along with her vintage ukuleles.

Ata sobbed as she walked around the room, pointing to the pictures.

“Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen. Enjoy your new home mom!!”