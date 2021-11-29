Dwayne Johnson claims Red Notice is ‘biggest movie’ in Netflix history

Dwayne Johnson has claimed that Red Notice has become Netflix’s biggest movie ever.

The action-comedy stars Johnson as an Interpol agent who teams up with renowned art thief (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch an even more notorious criminal (Gal Gadot). It was released to Netflix on 12 November.

Sharing a snippet from the movie on Instagram on Saturday (27 November), Johnson celebrated the film’s success.

The actor wrote: “Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy Ryan Reynolds and I, giving you a taste of why Red Notice has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!!”

He continued that the film has “shattered all records” in the two weeks since its release, “with many weeks to go”.

As Netflix does not release viewership data for its content, it is unclear how many people have actually watched Red Notice in its entirety.

Earlier this month, Reynolds claimed that the blockbuster broke Netflix’s record for most views on the day of release, in a Twitter post that read: “WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team!”

Despite its commercial success – the film dethroned Sandra Bullock film Bird Box as Netflix’s most watched film yet – Red Notice received scathing review from critics.

In her two-star review for theThe Independent, Clarisse Loughrey said Red Notice was “less a film than a collection of buzzwords”.

You can read the full review here.