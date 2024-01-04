Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dwayne Johnson has revealed his intention to focus on more dramatic roles, saying that he wants to make films that explore “struggle [and] pain”.

It was recently announced that the 51-year-old will play MMA fighter and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr in A24’s forthcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine.

The film will be written and directed by Benny Safdie, who previously co-wrote and co-directed Uncut Gems, one of the independent studio’s biggest commercial successes to date.

Speaking to Variety about his upcoming collaboration with Safdie, Johnson said: “Benny wants to create, and continues to push the envelope when it comes to stories that are raw and real, characters that are authentic and at times uncomfortable and arresting.

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

Dwayne Johnson attending the Oscars in 2023 (Getty Images)

The Black Adam star added, however, that he will not be leaving blockbuster productions behind for good.

“I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies. I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them]… but there’s a time and a place for them,” said Johnson.

“I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me.”

The Smashing Machine has been billed by A24 as Johnson’s ”most dramatic project and role yet.”

Johnson will play Kerr, a former wrestler who competed as a mixed martial artist between 1997 and 2009. During his MMA career, he was a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, and a Pride FC competitor.

He was previously the subject of a 2003 HBO documentary, also titled The Smashing Machine after Kerr’s longtime nickname. The new film will reportedly take place around the turn of the millennium and will follow Kerr’s struggles with love and addiction as well as his exploits in the ring.

In a statement shared with Deadline, A24 acquisition executive Noah Sacco said: “Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying. We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”

Johnson made his name as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star The Rock before launching his acting career.