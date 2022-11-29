Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers bar in childhood local store he used to steal from

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dwayne Johnson has righted a childhood wrong by buying every Snickers bar from a store he says he used to steal from regularly.

The actor lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, during his childhood. While there, he apparently made a habit of stealing a chocolate bar from his local 7-11 store ahead of his workout session.

In a video posted to social media on Monday (28 September), Johnson explained his actions and his decision to make up for it now.

“I have been waiting decades to do what I've been getting ready to do now,” the actor said from outside the shop.

Continuing in a voiceover, Johnson explained: “When I was 14 years old, every day I used to stop here at this 7-11 and steal a king-sized Snicker bar because I couldn't afford to buy one.

“That was my pre-workout food. I did that for almost a year every day. I had to come back and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

As stunned customers and employees looked on, the Black Adam star cleared the shelf of all the Snickers bars before bringing them to the till to be paid for.

After the shop worker counted up all the bars of chocolate, the actor then offered to pay for the groceries of all the customers currently in the store – much to the unassuming shoppers’ delight.

He then left the bag of chocolate by the till and advised the employee that if anyone looks as if they were about to steal a Snickers bar, he should tell them to just take one from his paid-for bag at the front.

Soon after leaving the store, Johnson spoke about the pleasure it gave him to give back.

“After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-11 and try and make good, that felt really, really good,” he said while grinning.

In his caption for the video, the former WWE wrestler added: “We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation – and maybe put a big smile on some strangers’ faces.”

As well as his films, Johnson is known for sharing wholesome videos on his social media, often featuring his family and random acts of kindness and interactions with fans.