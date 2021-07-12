Dwayne Johnson shares ‘amazing’ video of hawk tackling a snake – and getting in the way of his workout

Dwayne Johnson has revealed the latest obstacle standing in the way of his gym routine – a hawk eating a snake.

The star recently posted a video to Instagram in which he comments on the scene from his window , where he can see a hawk devouring a snake.

“Right outside my door is a big, beautiful hawk,” Johnson says, later describing how the bird has “got his talons on a hell of a snake”.

In a lengthy caption to the post, the actor wrote: “It’s either this hawk’s Copperhead snake or my weekend workout.”

The former wrestler continued: “I tried to open the door with some firm DJ energy and instead of flying away, he got pissed and hasn’t stopped ka kaw’ng me since. Clearly, we both have a few things in common but he’s gotta eat and I gotta train….”

“Wish me luck, this could get ugly,” added Johnson.

The Moana star said that “seeing a hawk in their hunting/kill/eat mode” is “amazing”.

“Hawks are deceptively massive, impressive and a very powerful mana,” he wrote.

Johnson recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his forthcoming DC Comics film Black Adam, in which he stars as the titular antihero who has been historically known as a Shazam villain.

The actor is joined by Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan who are also signed on to the project.

Black Adam will feature the first cinematic incarnation of the Justice Society, a precursor to the Justice League that features an inter-generational team-up of superheroes.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 29 July 2022.