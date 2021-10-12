Dwayne Johnson says crew members thanked him after he called out Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson says crew members came up and thanked him after he called out his Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel on Instagram.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson discussed his post made during the filming of The Fate of the Furious, which took aim at an unnamed male co-star later revealed to be series mainstay, Diesel.

“Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses,” Johnson wrote at the time.

Johnson told the magazine that “the same old s**t” caused him to make the post and that he regrets making his frustrations public.

He said: “I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do.” The actor and ex-professional wrestler also admitted it “wasn’t my best day”.

Johnson then revealed that despite the now deleted post causing a “firestorm”, the crew on the film were supportive: “Yet interestingly enough [it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note.

“But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls**t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

Johnson also revealed that he only returned to make The Fate of the Furious, which was the eighth instalment of the series, on the basis that he would not have to share a set with Diesel: “I wanted to forgo drama. I thought that that was the best thing to do. For everybody.”

He also confirmed that the two did meet to attempt to settle their differences: “Well, there was a meeting. I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there.”

So far this year, Johnson has appeared in the blockbuster Jungle Cruise and can be next seen in Netflix’s Red Notice.

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel at a ‘Fast Five’ premiere in 2011 (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The ninth Fast and Furious film, F9, was released earlier this year following multiple delays caused by the pandemic, to mixed reviews.