Actor and WWE star Dylan Postl hits out at Peter Dinklage over Snow White comments

The actor and professional wrestler Dylan Postl has criticised Peter Dinklage for his recent comments on the new Disney remake ofSnow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Acclaimed Game of Thrones actor Dinklage had described the story of Snow White as “f***ing backwards” during an interview on the latest episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

Addressing the casting of West Side Story star Rachel Zegler in the lead role, Dinklage said: “I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.

“You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f*** are you doing man?”

In response, a spokesperson for Disney said: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

In a new op-ed for The Daily Mail, Postl has taken issue with Dinklage’s remarks, writing: “I don’t have a problem with Snow White. What I do have a problem with is Dinklage putting himself on a pedestal and looking down on jobs that countless dwarfs in the entertainment industry would love to fill.”

Postl, who has starred in Leprechaun: Origins and Muppets Most Wanted, asked: “Who died and made Peter Dinklage King of the Dwarfs? It pisses me off.”

He continued: “Now Disney says they’re ‘taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community’. Really, who in the dwarfism community?

“I would have told them to fill each one of those jobs with a dwarf actor. (Hey Disney, call me! I will take every role that you have.)

“Dinklage is not the spokesman for little people and to believe that one person represents an entire community is ridiculous.

“This cancel culture is not just a problem for little people – it’s a problem for our whole society.

“As soon as someone throws a woke red flag – companies immediately stop what they’re doing instead of taking anyone else’s feelings into consideration.”

Postl argued that there “must be a limit to this craziness”.

He stated that the dwarfs in the original Disney film “work for a living in a mine and they have lots of gems”, adding: “For a fairy tale story, these guys are doing pretty well. They were wealthy. Plus, they take Snow White into their home when she’s in trouble. And each dwarf has his own personality – the story doesn’t portray all dwarfs as the same.”

Postl wrote: “I want to know who Disney is talking to. Did they call the Little People of America Association? Did they speak to average height people? I know that they didn’t call me.”

He said that “it’s not demeaning or degrading to take a role that is specifically made for a little person, but that’s exactly what Dinklage and Disney want to get rid of”.

The Independent has contacted Dinklage and Disney for comment.