A trailer for BBC and BFI’s forthcoming film adaptation of debbie tucker green’s ear for eye, starring No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch.

ear for eye is an adaptation of a play of the same name by BAFTA and Olivier-winning playwright tucker green, which was staged at Royal Court Theatre in 2018.

The play – and its film adaptation reimagined by tucker green – follows different generations of British and American Black characters navigating their way through modern society.

Lynch is joined by actors including Doctor Who’s Tosin Cole, Carmen Munroe, Danny Sapani and Nadine Marshall.

ear for eye features music by Kano, Little Simz, FKA twigs and Little Simz.

The film will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on 16 October. It will also be shown on BBC Two and made available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

tucker green’s debut feature film Second Coming received a BAFTA nomination in 2014 for Outstanding Debut.

The film adaptation of her stage play random won the BAFTA for Best Single Drama in 2011.