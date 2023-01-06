Earl Boen death: Terminator actor dies aged 81

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Terminator actor Earl Boen has died, aged 81.

The veteran character actor, best known for his role as criminal psychologist Dr Peter Silberman in The Terminator franchise, died on Thursday (5 January) in Hawaii.

Boen’s family member confirmed his death to TMZ but would not disclose the cause or specifics of his passing.

However, according to a close friend of Boen and his family, the actor had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022 (via Variety).

Born in 1941, Boen had an extensive list of on-screen credits in films and TV shows.

Beyond his most notable role in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sci-fi film series, he also appeared in Dolly Parton’s 1980 screwball comedy 9 to 5, 1996 thriller Living in Peril and hit sitcom Seinfeld, among a slew of others.

In 2003, Boen retired from screen acting but continued voice acting for radio, animated TV series and video games.

His most recognisably voiced characters include Mr Bleakman from Clifford the Big Red Dog, Señor Senior Sr in Kim Possible and Captain LeChuck in the “Monkey Island” video game series.

Boen is survived by his wife Cathy, stepdaughter Ruby, and two grandchildren Kimmy Abaricia and Kimo Harbin.