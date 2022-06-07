Celebrities who have appeared to show support for Amber Heard are being bombarded with comments from Johnny Depp’s fanbase on social media.

Last week, Depp won his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Heard and was awarded $10m (£8m) in compensatory charges related to lost career opportunities, and $350,000 (£280,000) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in damages for one of her three counterclaims leaving her to owe $8.35m (£6.7m) in total to Depp.

Among those who appeared to be on Heard’s side after the verdict were actors Mia Farrow and Ed Norton. In a now-deleted tweet, Farrow shared an article in The New Yorker entitled, “The Johnny Depp–Amber Heard Verdict Is Chilling”.

In a previous tweet that was also later deleted, Farrow wrote during the trial: “So many women are picking on Amber Heard. Why?”

Meanwhile, fans of Norton realised that the Fight Club actor had apparently “liked” a tweet linking to a New York Times article entitled: “The Actual Malice of the Johnny Depp Trial”.

People on Twitter have since shared screenshots of the backlash received by Norton and Farrow. “Some of the vile comments targeted towards legendary actress Mia Farrow on ig [Instagram] after she comes in support of Amber,” one person wrote in a popular tweet, alongside examples of the comments Farrow was receiving.

(Twitter)

The comments included people calling Farrow an “abuser supporter” and one saying: “Justice has been served Johnny’s name has been cleared, my only hope is AH will do jail time for perjury.”

The same account that shared screenshots from Farrow’s Instagram also shared those from Norton’s account, writing: “Legendary actor, Edward Norton is being harassed on ig by Depp supporters for supporting Amber Heard.”

The comments included: “WTF is wrong with you – supporting Heard? You WERE one of my favorite actors but no longer. Apparently you’re pretty damn dense and easily swayed by a bleached blonde gold-digger #boycottednorton.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Hey, bud, just because you wanna support a liar isn’t gonna make her sleep with you,” wrote another.

(Twitter)

The Independent has contacted representatives for Farrow and Norton for comment.

Other celebrities who were shown to have received hateful messages from Depp fans included transgender activist Corey Rae, Game of Thrones star Lana Headey, US comedian Kathy Griffin and even Depp’s own daughter, Lily-Rose, who has not commented on the case.

Depp fans were previously condemned for “harassing” Lily-Rose during the trial. Lily-Rose is the daughter of Depp and his ex-wife Vanessa Paradis – the pair separated as a couple in 2012 after 14 years together.