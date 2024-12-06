Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eddie Murphy is making demands of fellow Hollywood star Martin Lawrence ahead of the wedding of two of the actor’s children.

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, the son of Murphy and daughter of Lawrence, have just announced their engagement.

On 30 November, the couple, who have been dating since 2021, shared footage of the proposal. In a joint Instagram post set to Eric Benét’s “Spend My Life With You,” Eric popped the question in a room filled with white roses, candles, and an orange, heart-shaped light.

Although a date for the wedding hasn’t been publicly disclosed, it would appear that Lawrence is going to have to foot the bill for the big day.

Speaking on Thursday on iHeartRadio’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood the Bad Boys star said: “Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it”.

Lawrence added: “He said I gotta pay for it, ‘cause he paid for his last daughter’s wedding — like the last six weddings — but he said it’s my turn now.”

The Big Momma’s House actor is a father of three, all daughters, from relationships with Patricia Southall and Shamicka Gibbs. Murphy, on the other hand, has 10 children across numerous relationships, most notably with Spice Girls singer Mel B.

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence ( Getty Images )

Eric and Jasmin announced their relationship in June 2021. Their fathers first starred alongside each other in the 1992 romantic comedy Boomerang, before appearing together again in 1999’s Life. They’re rumoured to be teaming up again for a remake of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

In 2022, Jasmine revealed to InTouch that it was actually her uncle, that introduced her to Eric.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together,” she said at the time. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”