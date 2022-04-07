Eddie Redmayne draws unlikely comparison between Fantastic Beasts franchise and Ocean’s 11

‘Jude Law, who plays Dumbledore, is basically George Clooney, and I’m Brad Pitt,’ Redmayne said

Tom Murray
Thursday 07 April 2022 11:51
Eddie Redmayne compared the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise to George Clooney’s Ocean’s saga.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (6 April) to talk about the third film in the Harry Potter prequel series, The Secrets of Dumbledore.

“What I love about this one is it feels like it’s sort of a wizarding heist movie,” the actor explained. “It’s like Ocean’s Eleven, set in a wizarding world.”

Fallon responded: “That’s a perfect way to sell it.”

Redmayne went further to add that “Jude Law, who plays Dumbledore, is basically George Clooney, and I’m Brad Pitt”.

In The Secrets of Dumbledore, Dumbledore (Law), Newt Scamander (Redmayne) and company must foil Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) who has manipulated an election to make himself Supreme Head of the wizarding world.

Mikkelsen takes Johnny Depp’s place as Grindelwald after Depp resigned at the request of Warner Bros last year following his libel case loss against The Sun.

While reviews for the third Beasts film have been mixed, critics across the board have praised Mikkelsen’s charismatic performance, with some suggesting that he is a far superior villain for the franchise.

