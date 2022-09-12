‘I played a Texan meth addict paedophile’: Eddie Redmayne reflects on film that scored 5% on Rotten Tomatoes
It was a 2011 movie in which he played a ‘Texan meth addict paedophile’
Eddie Redmayne has reminisced on his acting career and the years before he earned his A-list status in Hollywood.
Prior to the 40-year-old British actor’s critically acclaimed roles in 2012’s Les Miserables, 2014’s The Theory of Everything, and 2015’s The Danish Girl, he starred in a number of films that weren’t as well-received.
Speaking to Vanity Fair about his latest thriller, The Good Nurse – in which he stars opposite Jessica Chastain – Redmayne discussed his earlier projects.
“The truth is, you do a load of work before anyone sees any of the work you've done,” the Oscar-winning actor admitted.
“So I did all these films for years. I did a film called Savage Grace with Julianne Moore, in which I played a guy called Anthony Bacon who killed his mother.”
While the 2007 true-crime drama received an unfavourable 38 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, Redmayne further remembered a 2011 drama/comedy, which received an even lower Rotten Tomatoes score.
“I did a film called Hick, that has five per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, in which I played a Texan meth addict paedophile”.
Based on the novel of the same name, the Chloë Grace Moretz-led movie also starred Blake Lively, Juliette Lewis, and Alec Baldwin.
“So I’ve done all these films, no one’s seen them – in some cases, fortunately. But then of course you do a film that you become known for and then that’s the world. Without you knowing it, that’s the trajectory you get taken on for a while,” he added.
Redmayne earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2015 for his role as a transgender woman in The Danish Girl, which he has since said was a “mistake” for him to play.
