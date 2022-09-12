Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Redmayne has reminisced on his acting career and the years before he earned his A-list status in Hollywood.

Prior to the 40-year-old British actor’s critically acclaimed roles in 2012’s Les Miserables, 2014’s The Theory of Everything, and 2015’s The Danish Girl, he starred in a number of films that weren’t as well-received.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about his latest thriller, The Good Nurse – in which he stars opposite Jessica Chastain – Redmayne discussed his earlier projects.

“The truth is, you do a load of work before anyone sees any of the work you've done,” the Oscar-winning actor admitted.

“So I did all these films for years. I did a film called Savage Grace with Julianne Moore, in which I played a guy called Anthony Bacon who killed his mother.”

While the 2007 true-crime drama received an unfavourable 38 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, Redmayne further remembered a 2011 drama/comedy, which received an even lower Rotten Tomatoes score.

“I did a film called Hick, that has five per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, in which I played a Texan meth addict paedophile”.

Based on the novel of the same name, the Chloë Grace Moretz-led movie also starred Blake Lively, Juliette Lewis, and Alec Baldwin.

“So I’ve done all these films, no one’s seen them – in some cases, fortunately. But then of course you do a film that you become known for and then that’s the world. Without you knowing it, that’s the trajectory you get taken on for a while,” he added.

Eddie Redmayne in ‘The Danish Girl' (Â© Universal Studios)

Redmayne earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2015 for his role as a transgender woman in The Danish Girl, which he has since said was a “mistake” for him to play.