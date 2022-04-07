Eddie Redmayne reveals Robert Pattinson’s chaotic audition technique while they were roommates
The actor recalled hearing ‘shrieks’ from Pattinson’s audition room
Eddie Redmayne discussed following Robert Pattinson into auditions when the pair were living together as struggling actors in Los Angeles.
Redmayne shared a house with fellow British actors Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, Charlie Cox and Tom Sturridge during “pilot season” in LA, where writers and producers pitch new shows to networks in an attempt to get them commissioned.
“Each of us had our own kind of audition technique,” Redmayne told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
“And Rob and Tom’s was always like, whatever the scene appears to be on the page – do the complete opposite,” he said.
The Fantastic Beasts star recalled an audition that was supposed to be a quiet, intimate scene “and you would just hear shrieks from inside the room” while Pattinson was performing.
Pattinson is known for his outlandish Method acting techniques; the actor previously spoke about throwing up on himself during a “ferocious masturbation scene” in 2019’s The Lighthouse to prove his commitment to the director.
Elsewhere in the interview, Redmayne chastised Dornan for complaining about going to clubs with Pattinson because of his good looks: “I was like, ‘Dude, try being me, man!’
“He was like Jamie, face of Calvin Klein, billboards in New York, six-pack. I was like, ‘cry me a river!’”
Dornan recently suggested that Pattinson didn’t “fit in” with the rest of the actors’ group after he was cast in Twilight.
“I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’” Dornan told Entertainment Tonight.
He added: “[Pattinson] did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.”
