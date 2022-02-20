Edgar Wright reacts as Storm Eunice causes real-life Hot Fuzz moment

Filmmaker Edgar Wright has reacted to a viral video showing a spire blown from the top of a church by Storm Eunice.

The spire of St Thomas’s Church in Wells, Somerset, was damaged in the extreme weather that hit the UK this week.

As people pointed out, the incident evoked a scene in Wright’s beloved 2007 film Hot Fuzz, which was filmed in Wells.

In the film, the character Tim Messenger, played by Adam Buxton, is killed by a falling spire.

Buxton’s name began trending on Twitter, with many Hot Fuzz fans joking about the coincidence.

Wright himself shared an article about the real-life fallen spire, alongside a quote from the film: ““Hang about. You’re saying this wasn’t an accident?”

“I smell a sequel to Hot Fuzz coming... based on real events,” joked one follower in response.

“Somebody check on the gardener!” quipped another.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this year, Wright explained how the origins of Hot Fuzz lay in his own village upbringing.

“[When I say] Hot Fuzz is very autobiographical, people are like, ‘But wait, you’re not a policeman, and you’ve never had to battle a killer cult!’” said Wright. “But it’s like, ‘Yes, but everything else is true.’

“I guess in a way, when you make a lot of these films, you’re trying to process your own feelings about times, people and places.”