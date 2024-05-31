Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Edouard Baer, the French actor known for playing Asterix in the 2012 film Asterix and Obelix: God Save Britannia, had a live show cancelled in Paris after allegations of sexual assault.

The allegations were made by six women in an article published last week by Mediapart and the feminist website Cheek.

They alleged that Baer harassed and assaulted them between 2013 and 2021, in his office, during theatre productions, and radio appearances.

Baer played Asterix opposite Gérard Depardieu, who is himself grappling with his sexual assault allegations.

Baer issued a statement in response to the allegations: “I do not recognise myself in the words or gestures attributed to me, but I can only express my regret that my behaviour made these women uncomfortable or hurt. I didn’t have the intelligence to perceive it.”

The women, who were all in their twenties when the alleged assaults took place, said most of the incidents occurred in professional settings, reported Euronews.

One of the women described having to fight off the comedian when he tried to kiss her “on the neck and mouth” in the bathroom before a show, while another said the actor grabbed her left breast with his hand in a lift.

The Antoine theatre in Paris, where Baer was scheduled to play 15 dates in June, announced the cancellation of his shows on Thursday.

It did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

Edouard Baer and Gerard Depardieu attend ‘Asterix & Obelix: God Save Britannia’ photocall at Hotel de Rome on 1 October 2012 ( Getty )

The French parliament this week held special hearings to address sexual harassment in the country’s film industry. At a hearing on Thursday, casting directors proposed banning nudity during auditions as one of several measures to limit abuse.

The MeToo movement didn’t have the same cultural impact in France as it did in the US, but Judith Godrèche’s complaints in February against director Benoît Jacquot for “rape with constraint” and against filmmaker Jacques Doillon for “rape with violence” during the making of the 1989 movie The 15 Year Old Girl had substantial impact.

Depardieu, who stands accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 women, will appear in court in October over assault allegations made in 2021.

Depardieu, Jacquot and Doillon have all denied the allegations.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673).