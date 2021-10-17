Elizabeth Hurley shared some touching words about her longtime friend and co-star, Hugh Grant.

The actor and model gave an interview to The Sunday Times, in which she discussed her life and career.

She also spoke about her relationship with the Four Weddings and a Funeral Star, whom she met in 1987 and dated for 13 years before breaking up in 2000.

Grant, who is the godfather to her son, Damian, was described as a “constant” in Hurley’s life.

“He’s very happily married,” she said. “I spent some time with him and his wife a few weeks ago at a birthday party. He has five children. He’s a great daddy.”

She also spoke of how Grant has experienced something of a career renaissance in recent years, with critically adored roles in A Very EnglishScandal, Paddington 2 and The Undoing.

“Grant [was] an inspired choice by producer Russell T Davies,” The Independent’s review of A Very English Scandal said.

“Perhaps because Grant has had a few furtive sexual skirmishes himself, and been subjected to brutal press intrusion and persecution, or perhaps simply because he is such a fine, and still underestimated, actor that he was so well suited to the role. Anyway, he is cast against type, compelling to watch as the very antithesis of a romcom hero.”

Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw in ‘A Very English Scandal’

For his performance, Grant was nominated for a Bafta, Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actor.

“His career is through-the-roof fantastic at the moment,” Hurley observed. “Best reviews of his life, brilliant offers on the table. We’re good friends and I hope it always stays that way.”

In the same interview, Hurley revealed she and her son both wrote screenplays during lockdown, and that his is being “very well received”.

“We have high hopes it may be made into a movie next year,” she said, adding that hers is “very different”.

Earlier this year, Hurley made her debut as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, to a rapturous reception from fans.