Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian says it felt ‘normal’ to direct mum’s racy sex scenes

‘I don’t know what that says about us,’ the 21-year-old said of ‘strange’ situation

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 31 March 2024 13:23
Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian look identical in a new Christmas selfie

Damian Hurley has said it felt “normal” to direct his mother, Elizabeth Hurley, in raunchy sex scenes after the situation was branded “weird”.

The model and director, 31, made headlines last year when it was revealed his mother, known for her roles in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled and Gossip Girl, appeared in his new film, acting out intimate sex scenes with another woman.

When details of the new film, titled Strictly Confidential, surfaced, many questioned the set up – but Damian, who is Elizabeth’s son with the late film producer Steve Bing, has now explained why this “strange” situation is normal for them.

He told The Sunday Times: “I hate to say that it felt totally normal. I don’t know what that says about us.

“I was speaking to a lot of my friends who are also second generation of parents in the industry. They say exactly the same thing: that things to outsiders that may seem totally strange and extraordinary, for us we’ll just have grown up with in everyday life.’

He added that his Elizabeth, 58, taught him about sex at a “ludicrously young” age, and was more like a sibling to him than a parent. He also said the pair were so comfortable on set that they shunned the usage of an intimacy coordinator.

In 2018, Elizabeth revealed that her son was the photographer behind her many bikini shots that she posts on Instagram.

At the time, the detail was branded “weird” but, in the new interview, Damian said, for them, “it’s business”. He added: “We don’t think about it for any more than point, press, done, post.”

Elizabeth previously said of the photos: “Who likes being photographed in bikinis? No-one, even when you’re 22 and fabulous.. but it’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for me, which was the same on this movie in a way.”

Elizabeth Hurley in scenes shot by her son, Damian, in new film ‘Strictly Confidential’

(Lionsgate)

In 2020, Elizabeth paid tribute to Damian’s father, Steve bing, who died aged 55.

She remembered “the good, wonderful memories” she has of Bing, whom she described as “a sweet, kind man”, adding that they had “become close again” throughout the year before his death.

The actor posted a number of photographs she had with Bing on her instagram page, writing: “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us.”

Strictly Confidential, which also stars Georgia Lock, Lauren McQueen, Freddie Thorp, and Genevieve Gaunt, is scheduled to be released in the US on 5 April.

