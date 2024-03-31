Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Damian Hurley has said it felt “normal” to direct his mother, Elizabeth Hurley, in raunchy sex scenes after the situation was branded “weird”.

The model and director, 31, made headlines last year when it was revealed his mother, known for her roles in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled and Gossip Girl, appeared in his new film, acting out intimate sex scenes with another woman.

When details of the new film, titled Strictly Confidential, surfaced, many questioned the set up – but Damian, who is Elizabeth’s son with the late film producer Steve Bing, has now explained why this “strange” situation is normal for them.

He told The Sunday Times: “I hate to say that it felt totally normal. I don’t know what that says about us.

“I was speaking to a lot of my friends who are also second generation of parents in the industry. They say exactly the same thing: that things to outsiders that may seem totally strange and extraordinary, for us we’ll just have grown up with in everyday life.’

He added that his Elizabeth, 58, taught him about sex at a “ludicrously young” age, and was more like a sibling to him than a parent. He also said the pair were so comfortable on set that they shunned the usage of an intimacy coordinator.

In 2018, Elizabeth revealed that her son was the photographer behind her many bikini shots that she posts on Instagram.

At the time, the detail was branded “weird” but, in the new interview, Damian said, for them, “it’s business”. He added: “We don’t think about it for any more than point, press, done, post.”

Elizabeth previously said of the photos: “Who likes being photographed in bikinis? No-one, even when you’re 22 and fabulous.. but it’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for me, which was the same on this movie in a way.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Elizabeth Hurley in scenes shot by her son, Damian, in new film ‘Strictly Confidential’ (Lionsgate)

In 2020, Elizabeth paid tribute to Damian’s father, Steve bing, who died aged 55.

She remembered “the good, wonderful memories” she has of Bing, whom she described as “a sweet, kind man”, adding that they had “become close again” throughout the year before his death.

The actor posted a number of photographs she had with Bing on her instagram page, writing: “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us.”

Strictly Confidential, which also stars Georgia Lock, Lauren McQueen, Freddie Thorp, and Genevieve Gaunt, is scheduled to be released in the US on 5 April.