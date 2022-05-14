Elizabeth Olsen has claimed she has never met one of her Doctor Strange 2 co-stars despite sharing the screen with him.

The actor, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Multiverse of Madness, participated in an interview where she undertook a lie detector test.

At one stage, she is shown a photo of an actor who appears as one of the surprise cameos in the film – but left a contingent of Mavel fans confused after she adamantly said that they have never met in real life.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

At one stage of the film, as teased in the trailer, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) comes across a secret society known as the Illuminati.

In the comic book series, this group is made up of a host of different characters who join forces to work together behind the scenes. One such character, who appears in the film, is Mr Fantastic, played by The Office and A Quiet Place star John Krasinski.

His appearance in the film is shortlived due to the fact he is killed by Olsen’s character. However, when she was shown a photo of him by Vanity Fair, she revealed she had never met him – and the lie detector said she was telling the truth.

After being asked if “this man is the smartest man on Earth”, she laughed and replied: “No! I would never assume that an actor would be the smartest man alive.”

She then added: “I don’t know him.” When Vanity Fair asked her if she definitely doesn’t know Krasinski, she said: “I don’t think so. No, I’ve never met him. I’ve never met that man. I’ve met his wife.”

Krasinski is married to Emily Blunt.

Elizabeth Olsen says she never met John Krasinski – despite appearing in a scene with him (Vanity Fair)

It seems Olsen got lucky with the question. Firstly, it would appear that she was attempting to retain the secret of Krasinski’s presence in the film, which remained a secret until it was released earlier this month.

Secondly, Olsen herself told CinemaBlend that she didn’t meet any of the actors playing Illuminati members thanks to “movie magic”. It seems probable that Krasinski shot his scenes elsewhere, meaning he would have had no reason to meet Olsen despite appearing in the same scene together.

This hasn’t stopped fans expressing confusion as to how Olsen and Krasinski have never met.

In The Independent’s own inerview wiht Olsen, the actor called out those who “throw Marvel under the bus” while also acknowledging that the “Marvel movie magic is lost on me now”.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in cinemas now.