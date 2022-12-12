Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elizabeth Olsen fans are celebrating Marvel Studios’ decision to launch an Oscar campaign for the actor.

On Sunday (11 December), the film studio announced what nominations it was lobbying for ahead of the announcement next month.

One potential nomination that’s exciting fans is a Best Actress nod for Olsen’s performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen reprised the role of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the sequel, which was released in May. She became the primary villain of the film, and her performance was praised in reviews.

The actor was Emmy-nominated for playing the character in Disney Plus series WandaVision, which was released in January 2021.

“Elizabeth Olsen’s Oscar campaign has started,” one excited fan declared, with another writing: “I don’t think she’ll win, but I think she more than deserves the nomination, at least. She carried that film.”

“Absolutely deserved! She deserves this nomination so much,” an additional fan stated, with another agreeing: “She absolutely deserves it after her incredible performance in this movie!”

However, many are pointing out that she probably won’t be nominated as performances in superhero films rarely get recognised by the Academy.

Also, the current list of contenders is a crowded one, with nominations expected for Cate Blanchett (Tár), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Rooney Mara (Women Talking).

Earlier this year, Olsen addressed her future as Wanda in the Marvel franchise during an interview with The Independent.

She also decried people who “throw Marvel under the bus”.