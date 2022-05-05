Elizabeth Olsen has said that the close relationship between her siblings, Mary-Kate and Ashley, has always felt slightly off-limits to her.

However, the actor added that this point of difference has possibly benefited her in the long run.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Oslen said of her twin siblings: “There’s something that I’ll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley, child stars who made their name sharing the role of Michelle on sitcom Full House, ultimately left showbusiness to pursue careers in fashion. But Olsen, 33, explains she was following in her older sisters’ footsteps by pursuing acting.

“I’ve always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I was earning it,” the WandaVision star said.

Currently reprising her Marvel character Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen reflected on the advantages of growing up alongside celebrity sisters.

“I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected, ” she said.

Plus, the birth order had it’s more relatable benefits.

“I actually think it’s an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters. If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out now in the UK and in US theatres from 6 May