Elizabeth Olsen reveals what kept her from watching new Doctor Strange movie

Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed she still hasn’t watched Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was released nearly two months ago.

Olsen, 33, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new children’s book Hattie Harmony Worry-Detective on Wednesday (29 June).

During the interview with Fallon, the actor also spoke about the global success of Doctor Strange 2 in which Olsen stars as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

When Fallon pointed out that the film was a “giant massive hit” – with over $950m in global box office collections – Olsen replied: “That’s a wild number. I don’t know what to equate it to.”

However, she still hasn’t seen the Sam Raimi film since it released on 6 May – and it’s not because she doesn’t watch her movies back, as Fallon suggested.

“I wish. No, I’m not one of those. I’m like one of those people who wants to study something so I can figure out how to make it better,” Olsen replied.

“I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it,” Olsen continued, “And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it, it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that.”

Fallon replied saying Marvel screeners were “tricky” and typically watermarked it in case “you somehow sell it illegally”.

Olsen lightheartedly added: “Could you imagine if I did do that?”

Fallon then revealed he “tried to do it in high school, with two VCRs”, joking about trying to make a copy of Tim Burton film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

Elizabeth Olsen also spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her character Wanda Maximoff’s fate and Doctor Strange 2’s ‘insane’ box office collection (YouTube @fallontonight)

Elsewhere, during the interview with Fallon, Olsen also said she doesn’t know what Marvel’s plans are for her character.

“They don’t tell me anything about my fate,” she said, when Fallon asked whether she would do more Marvel films.

“I should come back,” she added.

Olsen has also reflected on her Marvel future in an earlier interview with The Independent, saying she would consider returning for another standalone TV series if asked.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently streaming on Disney Plus in the UK.