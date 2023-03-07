Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is working on a new documentary about Elon Musk, the multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

Musk will be a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of the world’s richest man, and Gibney said: “I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it. I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!”

Gibney won an Academy Award for his 2007 film Taxi to the Dark Side, which focused on the December 2002 killing of an Afghan driver named Dilawar, who was beaten to death by American soldiers while being held in extrajudicial detention and interrogated at a black site at Bagram air base.

He has also made the documentaries Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief and Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine.

Gibney’s Musk comes after the BBC series The Elon Musk Show, which included interviews with the controversial businessman’s family, friends and employees. Read The Independent’s three-star review here.

This month, a BBC investigation found that Twitter is struggling to protect users from online abuse and child sexual exploitation due to changes made since Musk’s takeover.

BBC Panorama’s report cited figures from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue think tank that showed that tens of thousands of new accounts have popped up and immediately followed known abusive and misogynistic profiles since Musk took the reigns.