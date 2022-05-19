Patricia Arquette angrily confronts Elon Musk as he reveals plans to vote Republican

Patricia Arquette has angrily confronted Elon Musk after he revealed his plans to vote Republican.

Writing on Twitter earlier today (18 May), Musk explained that he has switched allegiance from Democrat as they have become a party of “division and hate”.

He wrote: “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”

To this statement actor Arquette responded: “You say this with a straight face as Republicans roll back basic civil rights for LGBT people and women including raped and incested girls being forced to carry their violent attackers child to term? You want your daughter to inherit that?”

Elon Musk compared US President Joe Biden to Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy – who loses his job as a newsreader in the 2004 film because he lacks the ability to improvise – during the All-in tech conference in Miami on Monday.

(Twitter)

“The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter,” Mr Musk told the conference via Zoom.

“I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman.”

At the same conference Musk stated that although he voted “overwhelmingly” for Democrats in past elections, he would not be for “this election” and that Republicans would have his vote.

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically,” Musk said. “Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election I will”.