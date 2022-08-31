Shonka Dukureh death: Elvis actor died from natural causes, authorities say
Dukureh was found dead at her apartment in Nashville, US, last month
Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death has been disclosed by authorities, according to US media reports.
The Elvis actor, who was also a blues singer, was found dead at her apartment in Nashville, US last month. She was 44.
Dukureh, who is survived by her two young children, died from heart-related conditions or “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease”, it has now emerged.
According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the coroner on Monday (29 August) ruled that the late actor’s death was due to natural causes.
Hypertensive heart disease refers to a group of medical problems, including heart failure, that are caused by chronic high blood pressure.
Meanwhile, atherosclerosis is the build-up of cholestrol plaque in the walls of the arteries, causing obstruction of blood flow. It can cause heart attacks or strokes over time, as the blockage intensifies.
Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment on 21 July.
At the time, it was reported that her son discovered Dukureh unresponsive, before alerting one of their neighbours. The neighbour then called emergency services.
Dukureh was best known to play the role of Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler in the Elvis biopic.
She also appeared onstage with Doja Cat at Coachella this year to collaborate on the song “Vegas” for the Elvis soundtrack.
In April, Dukureh told Shadow and Act about her experience working on the Elvis biopic.
“It’s been amazing and I’m looking forward to doing it all over again,” she had said. “It’s just been a dream. I didn’t even know it was a dream [of mine] until I really got there and experienced everything, but it has really been a chance of a lifetime, this life-altering experience.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies