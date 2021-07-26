After officially confirming her role in Marvel’s new mini-series, Emilia Clarke joked about how she thinks an undercover Marvel security team is keeping an eye on her to make sure she doesn’t spoil any details.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 34-year-old actor revealed that she has signed up for a new Marvel series called Secret Invasion.

“But I’m already scared. The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team, and I am convinced there is a man outside my house,” she joked.

“There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”

When Fallon mentioned that the “mother of dragons” has experience in keeping secrets due to her role in Game Of Thrones, she responded: “That’s what I thought, but they schooled me. I don’t know what to do.”

Earlier this year, the Last Christmas actor told ComicBook.com about her role in the new Marvel series. She expressed that she was thrilled to join “the cool kid crowd” of the MCU.

“I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” she said. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’”

She added: “Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Secret Invasion will take place after the events of the 2019 film Captain Marvel, and revolves around Nick Fury’s battle against the alien race known as the Skrulls. Ben Mendelsohn, who played Skrull leader Talos in both Captain Marvel and a brief Spider-Man: Far from Home scene, will also appear. Samuel L Jackson will play Fury.

The series is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in 2022.