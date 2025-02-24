Is Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón attending the Oscars amid tweet scandal?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón is reportedly set to attend the 2025 Oscars despite derailing the film’s awards campaign thanks to her resurfaced racist tweets.

Last month, the 52-year-old Spanish actor became the first-ever openly trans individual to be nominated for an Academy Award in any acting category.

Within days of making history, however, Gascón found herself at the center of controversy when journalist Sarah Hagi drew attention to a series of problematic tweets made from the actor’s X account between 2020 and 2021.

While Gascón sought to apologize for her mistakes — insisting she was “not racist” in a tearful, hour-long interview with CNN en Español — Netflix erased her name and face from its “For Your Consideration” campaign adverts.

It was later reported that Netflix had ceased direct communication with the actor and rescinded all expenses for travel, accommodation, and styling. She hasn’t been seen at an awards ceremony since.

Now, citing sources, Variety reports that Gascón will indeed attend the 97th Academy Awards on Netflix’s dime. Details about her attendance, including whether she will walk the red carpet or sit with her co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez and director Jacques Audiard, have yet to be finalized.

Karla Sofía Gascón leads ‘Emilia Pérez’ as a cartel boss, who wants to retire and transition into living as a woman ( PA )

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

According to Variety, Gascón also has plans to attend the February 28 César Awards in Paris.

In the wake of the scandal, the film’s director condemned Gascón’s “hateful” and “inexcusable” tweets.

“It’s very hard for me to think back to the work I did with Karla Sofía. The trust we shared, the exceptional atmosphere that we had on the set that was indeed based on trust,” Audiard told Deadline. “When you have that kind of relationship and suddenly you read something that that person has said, things that are absolutely hateful and worthy of being hated, of course that relationship is affected. It’s as if you fall into a hole. Because what Karla Sofía said is inexcusable.”

He added: “I haven’t spoken to her, and I don’t want to. She is in a self-destructive approach that I can’t interfere in, and I really don’t understand why she’s continuing.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Why is she harming herself? Why? I don’t understand it, and what I don’t understand about this too is why she’s harming people who were very close to her.”

Emilia Pérez — which follows a notorious cartel boss (Gascón) who wants to retire and transition into living as a woman — has earned 13 nods at the 2025 Oscars, including for Best Picture.