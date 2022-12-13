Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Blunt is clarifying an anecdote she gave involving Tom Cruise after it was picked up by numerous outlets.

According to several outlets, Blunt said in a new episode of SmartLess, a podcast presented by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, that Cruise told her to “stop being such a p***y” after crying on a film set.

The British actor appeared alongside Cruise in the 2014 action film Edge of Tomorrow when she found herself struggling with the weight of a costume she had to wear.

Blunt recalled on the podcast: “I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry. I said, ‘I’m just feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot.’ He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?’”

“And I did laugh, and then we got through it,” she added.

In a statement sent to People magazine on Monday (12 December), Blunt said her remarks were “taken literally and absurdly out of context” by some media outlets and fans.

Emily Bunt and Tom Cruise in their ‘heavy’ robotic suits in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (3 Arts Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock)

“I absolutely adore Tom, he’s a dear friend and he was a total gem to me. It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way,” she continued in the statement.

“It’s ludicrous that it’s being spun as something that offended me. It didn’t. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom. And it’s still something we laugh about to this day.”

In 2015, Blunt said Cruise was “the reason she bounced back” after her pregnancy.

The actor told The Independent: “He should be credited as the new diet pill because he asked me to do Edge of Tomorrow so I was in such good shape when I got pregnant, so after I had Hazel it was easier to bounce back.”