Emma Mackey might have confirmed a theory that’s been swirling around Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie film.

While plot details around Gerwig’s live-action Barbie – which began filming in spring this year – have been kept under wraps, news reports have indicated that multiple actors will play different versions of Barbie and Ken.

So far, we know that Margot Robbie will portray the iconic doll, with Ryan Gosling cast opposite her as Ken. Set photos of Robbie and Gosling rollerblading around Venice Beach in bright, matching outfits recently surfaced online.

The confirmed cast for Barbie also includes Sex Education’s Mackey, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Scott Evans, and Hari Nef – further stoking the theory that there will be more than one Barbie and Ken each in Gerwig’s film.

Speaking to Esquire, Mackey, who joined the cast in April this year, said Gerwig organised a “sleepover for the Barbies” ahead of filming.

Her comments appear to confirm that Robbie isn’t the only actor who will portray the Mattel doll.

Mackey told the publication: “Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies, which would involve playing games [like table tennis] with Scott and Ncuti.”

“I don’t play games usually, because I get so competitive and angry. But Scott and I were top of the game,” she continued, speaking about Chris Evans’ younger brother who also recently joined the cast of Barbie.

Mackey’s comments suggest that she will play one of the Barbies while Evans will portray one version of the Ken doll.

The live-action version of Barbie is scheduled for theatrical release on 21 July, 2023.