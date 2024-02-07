Emma Watson’s £30,000 Audi towed by police after it was ‘illegally’ parked

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Watson’s £30,000 Audi S3 was reportedly towed and impounded by police after it was “illegally” parked in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The 33-year-old, who is said to have been at a nearby pub, left her car outside of a pizzeria, “trapping” other vehicles in a car park for nearly four hours.

“The car had parked in front of our gate which is a no-parking zone,” the owner of Red Hot Mammas pizzeria told the Daily Mail.

“Three and a half hours of searching for the driver was the last thing I needed after working a 12-hour shift.”

In photographs published by the tabloid, the Harry Potter star was seen speaking to an officer and a tow truck driver as she attempted to free her car on Tuesday evening (6 February).

According to reports and eyewitnesses who spoke with The Sun, Watson was handed some paperwork before her car was eventually hauled away.

“Emma was pretty upset that her car was being towed away, she came running over shouting, ‘Hey, that’s my car’, and was arguing with the truck driver, but he was having none of it,” one person recounted. “Emma was with her mum who watched the whole thing in the street.”

Emma Watson (Getty Images)

Warwickshire Police confirmed that “a report of a blue Audi S3 parked across a driveway and blocking in two cars on High Street near the junction with Sheep Street in Stratford”.

“The report was made at 9.42pm and the car was impounded and taken away at 10.21pm,” they added. “No crime was recorded.”

The Independent has contacted Watson’s representative for further comment.

The incident comes just months after Watson was seen driving her car with duct tape covering the front area just below the passenger-side headlight.

In recent years, the Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has taken a step back from acting, explaining that it’s allowed her to have more “autonomy”.

“I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything,” she told Vogue in December.

Watson revealed in May that she was returning to Oxford University – where she attended as part of the Visiting Student Programme from 2011 to 2012. She enrolled in an MA Creative Writing course, which started in September 2023.