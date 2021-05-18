Emma Watson shares statement amid retirement and engagement rumours

Emma Watson has dismissed recent tabloid rumours surrounding her engagement status and plans to retire from acting as merely “ways to create clicks.”

Last week, Watson and boyfriend Leo Robinton were photographed together in Los Angeles. Several tabloids ran the pictures while speculating on their engagement status, including the Daily Mail which described Robinton as her “rumoured fiancé”.

The Little Women actor shared a statement on Twitter, writing: “Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is ‘dormant or not’ are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you.

“In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are — failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people.

“I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.EXx”

In February this year, rumours had spread online that Watson planned to retire as her career had “gone dormant”. Her manager at Untitled Entertainment said at the time: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

Watson’s most recent film was the critically acclaimed 2019 adaptation of Little Women, also starring Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, and Meryl Streep.

Before that, she starred in the 2017 films The Circle, and Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.