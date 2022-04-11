Emma Watson’s 2020 interview with author and activist Paris Lees has been resurfaced, with many people praising the actor for her remarks on trans issues.

In the video interview, Lees – a transgender writer and campaigner – can be seen asking the Harry Potter star if she would feel comfortable with Lees using female toilets, to which the actor replies: “Oh my god, of course.”

Watson, who was being interviewed by Lees for British Vogue, continues by explaining that her message for people who have a problem with Lees using female toilets would be: “That’s another human being. I understand fearing what you don’t know. But go and learn…”

The clip has gone viral after being reshared to TikTok, before being shared on Twitter by a user with the handle @AnxietySugar_, who wrote: “Emma Watson shining a light on how many of us cisgender women feel. This is true feminism and sisterhood.”

At the time of writing, the tweet has been liked 13,200 times, with Watson’s name trending since the weekend.

Many have reshared the post, with one person writing: “I love Emma Watson. She always shows up.”

Another added: “I totally agree with Emma Watson – trans women should be welcome in female spaces.

“The only people I’m not comfortable sharing a public restroom with are the people who want to check everyone’s genitals to categorise them before they come in. Everyone else is cool with me.”

The clip’s resurfacing comes in the wake of Watson appearing to make a dig at JK Rowling at the Baftas last month.

As host Rebel Wilson introduced Watson to the stage, the Pitch Perfect star said: “Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.”

Watson then emphasised: “I’m here for all the witches!”

One viewer posted a clip of the moment on Twitter, writing: “Emma Watson destroying JK.”

Rowling has repeatedly come under criticism for various social media posts. The author has consistently denied accusations that she is transphobic.

In June last year, she sparked outrage for posting a series of tweets about menstruation, after taking offence to an article’s use of the phrase “people who menstruate”.

“‘People who menstruate’. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she tweeted. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

While many of Rowling’s fans supported her, there were others – including numerous celebrities like Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and Harry Potter stars Katie Leung, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint – who criticised her comment as “anti-trans”, arguing that transgender, non-binary and non-gender conforming people can also menstruate.

Rowling has also been highly critical of the Scottish government’s proposal to introduce a law that would make it easier for transgender people to self-identify.