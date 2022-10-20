Harry Potter fans gush over Emma Watson’s relationship with ‘soulmate’ Tom Felton

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Harry Potter fans are gushing over Emma Watson’s relationship with Tom Felton.

In Felton’s new memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Watson provided further insight into her relationship with her co-star.

“Like Tom, I always struggle to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship,” she wrote. “For more than 20 years now we’ve loved each other in a special way, and I’ve lost count of the times that people have said to me, ‘You must have drunkenly made out, just once!’ ‘You must have kissed!’ ‘There must be something!’”

The answer? “But what we have is far deeper than that,” she added. “It’s one of the purest loves I can think of. We’re soulmates, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. I know we always will.”

After reading the excerpts, fans on social media have come to appreciate the “pure” form of “love, respect, and friendship” the two stars hold for one another.

“Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s relationship is literally the purest thing I have ever seen. Their words are a beautiful declaration of love,” one fan wrote.

“They melt my heart! I’m so glad they’ve found something so pure and genuine and rare! It’s nice to see! It gives me hope. I wish I had a friendship like that,” another person added.

“It’s truly special to have such a bond,” said another person.

‘I’ve lost count of the times that people have said to me, “You must have drunkenly made out, just once!” “You must have kissed”,’ says Emma Watson (HBO / Sky / YouTube)

In the memoir, Watson also described the details of the level of friendship she shares with Felton.

“Sometimes it feels hard to live in a world where people are so quick to judge, to doubt, to question intentions. Tom doesn’t do that,” she wrote.

“I know that even if I’ve made a mistake, he’ll understand that my intention was good. I know that he’ll always believe me.

“Even when he doesn’t have the whole picture, he’ll never doubt that I’m coming from a good place and will have done my very best. That’s true friendship, and to be seen and loved like that is one of the greatest gifts of my life.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Beyond the Wand is a memoir that provides a backstage pass into Felton’s life on and off the big screen.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Felton said that he was “encouraged by a few people, Emma Watson specifically, to tell the whole story and not just cherry-pick fluffy parts.

“Not just because it was cathartic for me. But also in the hope that sharing those parts of my story will help others that are maybe not going through the best time.”